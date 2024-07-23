High school star Edwards among South Carolina newbies seeking a place with defending national champs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina freshman Joyce Edwards might have the most difficult basketball challenge she has ever faced in finding a role among the deep, talented defending national champions. Edwards is a 6-foot-3 forward who was co-MVP at the McDonald’s All-American game and led the U.S. U18 team to a FIBA AmeriCup title last month. But Edwards has her mind set on working hard and learning each day instead of what she can achieve this season. Edwards is considered the next in a long line of talented post players for coach Dawn Staley’s team that has included A’ja Wilson, Aliyah Boston and Kamilla Cardoso.

