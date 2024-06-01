High Point wins regional game for the first time, beats Vanderbilt 10-9 on walk-off RBI single

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Miggy Echazarreta hit an RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning and High Point won a regional game for the first time with a 10-9 victory over Vanderbilt. High Point (35-26) will face the Clemson-Coastal Carolina loser in a Clemson Regional elimination game on Sunday. Vanderbilt ends its season (38-23). Adam Stuart, who hit a three-run home run in the sixth, reached second on a throwing error by Commodores shortstop RJ Austin to open the ninth. Stuart advanced to third on Klingler’s ground out to second before Echazarreta lifted a two-strike pitch to right and scored Stuart.

