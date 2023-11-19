High-flying offenses grounded. Austin Peay clinches UAC beating Central Arkansas in slugfest

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jevon Jackson and Kenny Odom each ran for touchdowns and Austin Peay held on to beat Central Arkansas 14-12 to clinch outright the United Athletic Conference title. Odom’s lone carry was a 3-yard scoring run that put Austin Peay ahead 7-3 with 59 seconds left before halftime and the Governors led for the remainder. Jackson reached the end zone with a 7-yard run early in the third for a 14-3 lead. The Bears finally reached the end zone when Will McElvain threw a 3-yard touchdown to Jarrod Barnes with 7:51 remaining.

