High-flying No. 14 Illinois hosts struggling Michigan State

Illinois is within reach of its first-ever Big Ten West title after completing its first undefeated October since 2001 and has outscored its opponents 175-43 during a six-game winning streak. Michigan State arrives in Champaign fresh off a humiliating, 29-7 loss at rival Michigan, which steamrolled into a national storyline after Spartan players got into a postgame fight with Wolverine players in the Michigan Stadium tunnel.

