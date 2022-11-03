High-flying No. 14 Illinois hosts struggling Michigan State

The Associated Press The Associated Press
Illinois' Chase Brown, left, leaps out of the arms of Nebraska's Marques Buford Jr. during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. Illinois defeated Nebraska 26-9. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rebecca S. Gratz]

Illinois is within reach of its first-ever Big Ten West title after completing its first undefeated October since 2001 and has outscored its opponents 175-43 during a six-game winning streak. Michigan State arrives in Champaign fresh off a humiliating, 29-7 loss at rival Michigan, which steamrolled into a national storyline after Spartan players got into a postgame fight with Wolverine players in the Michigan Stadium tunnel.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.