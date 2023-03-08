High-A Hillsboro Hops building $120 million ballpark

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) — The minor league Hillsboro Hops plan to build a $120 million ballpark near the site of their current stadium. The new ballpark will largely be privately financed, though a portion of the construction funds will come from a city lodging tax. Construction is set to begin this summer and completion is expected in advance of the 2025 season for the Arizona Diamondbacks affiliate. Recently promoted to the High-A level, the Hops said they looked at upgrading their current stadium to meet Major League Baseball requirements but found that it was more cost effective to build a new facility.

