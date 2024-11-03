Higgins, Brown and Moss are out for the Bengals’ matchup with the Raiders

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals will be without three key players for their game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Receiver Tee Higgins will miss his second straight game with a quad injury. He previously missed two games earlier this season with a hamstring injury. Left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. is out with a knee injury. And the Bengals announced right before the game that running back Zack Moss will be sidelined with a neck injury.

