Higashioka joins rare company in throwing out 2 baserunners and homering in the same inning

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Kyle Higashioka had a game to forget in his first start for the San Diego Padres. In his second start, he did something so rare only five other catchers have done it since 1961. Higashioka caught two baserunners stealing and homered in the fourth inning to held the Padres beat the St. Louis Cardinals 3-2. The only other catchers to throw out multiple runners and homer in the same inning were Sammy Taylor of the Chicago Cubs in 1961, Johnny Romano of the Chicago White Sox in 1966, Ted Simmons of the Cardinals in 1975, Joe Ferguson of the Houston Astros in 1977 and Bengie Molina of the Anaheim Angels in 2000.

