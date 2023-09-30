Hiers, Stanton account for 5 TDs, Samford pulls away from East Tennessee 42-28

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Michael Hiers threw for 399 yards and a touchdown, Jay Stanton ran for 177 and two scores and Samford defeated East Tennessee State 42-28. Stanton had a 28-yard touchdown run, added a 1-yard plunge and Hiers had a 59-yard catch-and-run with Ty King to help the Bulldogs earn a 21-21 tie at halftime. Samford took control in the second half with three long drives. Hiers capped 74- and 91-yard drives with short touchdown runs. Hiers was 42 of 50 with two interceptions and King had eight catches for 116 yards. Bryson Irby had 126 yards and three touchdowns — including a 70-yarder for the game’s last touchdown — for the Buccaneers.

