Hiedeman scores 20 points in the 3rd quarter, Sun snap the Dream’s 7-game win streak

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Natisha Hiedeman scored 20 of her career-high 24 points in the third quarter, Alyssa Thomas had 12 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists and the Connecticut Sun ended the Atlanta Dream’s seven-game winning streak with an 82-71 victory. Connecticut trailed 59-57 with 2:38 left in the third quarter before going on a 16-0 run to pull away. Hiedeman took over in the third quarter, scoring 20 of Connecticut’s 29 points to help build a 67-59 lead. She made 7 of 8 shots in the quarter, including all five of her 3-point attempts. Atlanta scored 18 points in the frame. Hiedeman finished 8 of 11 from the field, including 6 of 7 from distance. She had combined for just six 3-pointers in her last seven games.

