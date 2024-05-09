Hideki Matsuyama withdraws from Wells Fargo Championship before 1st round with a back injury

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Hideki Matsuyama has withdrawn from the Wells Fargo Championship before the start of the first round because of a back injury. The world’s 15th-ranked golfer has not played on the PGA Tour since finishing tied for 38th at the Masters last month. The announcement came just minutes before Matsuyama’s scheduled tee time on Thursday.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.