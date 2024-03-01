Hidalgo’s double-double leads No. 17 Notre Dame past No. 5 Virginia Tech

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Freshman Hannah Hidalgo had 23 points and 12 rebounds to help No. 17 Notre Dame beat fifth-ranked Virginia Tech 71-58 on Thursday night. Virginia Tech had its 10-game winning streak snapped, but ended up claiming its first ACC regular-season championship outright as No. 12 North Carolina State defeated No. 19 Syracuse 75-71 in overtime on Thursday. Sonia Citron scored 21 points and Maddy Westbeld scored 19 points for Notre Dame. Georgia Amoore led Virginia Tech with 20 points. Matilda Ekh and Elizabeth Kitley scored 12 points each.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.