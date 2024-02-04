Hidalgo, Westbeld power No. 14 Notre Dame’s 78-53 rout of Pittsburgh

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Hannah Hidalgo scored 22 points, Maddy Westbeld had her eighth double-double of the season and No. 14 Notre Dame rolled past Pittsburgh 78-53. Hidalgo added six rebounds, five assists and three steals to her stat line. She made four 3-pointers. Westbeld had 15 points and 14 rebounds. Sonia Citron scored 15 points and Anna DeWolfe added 10 for Notre Dame. Pitt got a boost from the double-double performances of Liatu King and Jala Jordan. King had 18 points and 14 rebounds; Jordan 17 and 10.

