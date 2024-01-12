Hidalgo, Westbeld post double-doubles, No. 18 Notre Dame women rout Boston College 98-48

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Freshman Hannah Hidalgo scored 27 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Maddy Westbeld added a double-double and No. 18 Notre Dame rolled to a 98-48 victory over Boston College. Hidalgo, who entered play leading the Atlantic Coast Conference and fourth in the nation with a 23.9 scoring average, made 9 of 15 shots with a 3-pointer for the Fighting Irish (11-3, 2-2). She sank 8 of 11 free throws, adding four assists and four steals. She leads the nation with 78 steals this season. All four of Hidalgo’s double-doubles have come in the last six games. Westbeld finished with 15 points and 15 rebounds in her second game back from a concussion. It was her seventh double-double this season. Dontavia Waggoner led the Eagles (9-8, 1-3) with 12 points and six rebounds.

