Hidalgo, Westbeld combine for 37 points, lead No. 19 Notre Dame women past Boston College 79-55

BOSTON (AP) — Hannah Hidalgo scored 19 points, Maddy Westbeld added 18 and No. 19 Notre Dame overcome a bad first quarter to roll past Boston College 79-55. Notre Dame made only 4 of 18 shots in the first quarter and fell behind 21-11 heading to the second period. The tide turned in the second 10 minutes as Boston College made 1 of 13 shots and was outscored 18-4. Notre Dame led 29-25 at halftime and kept the momentum rolling into the second half, outscoring Boston College 42-19 in the middle two quarters. BC’s Dontavia Waggoner scored nearly half of her team’s points, finishing with 25 points on 9 of 17 shooting plus seven free throws. She also had 15 rebounds.

