Hidalgo, Westbeld both score 24, No. 16 Notre Dame women top Illini 79-68 in Shamrock Classic

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hannah Hidalgo and Maddy Westbeld scored 24 points apiece and No. 16 Notre Dame won the second Shamrock Classic 79-68 over Illinois. The Irish were without leading scorer Sonia Citron (20.3), who injured a knee in Wednesday’s win over Northwestern. Citron is expected to miss two weeks with a sprained knee. Genesis Bryant had 31 points for the Illini. The Illini were within one three minutes before halftime before the Irish reeled off the final nine points of the second quarter to lead 37-27. Notre Dame used a 9-0 run early in the second half and pushed took a 61-45 lead into the fourth quarter.

