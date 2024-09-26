Hidalgo takes Spanish Open lead while Rahm rallies to finish 3 shots back after first round

MADRID (AP) — Ángel Hidalgo has made the most out of windy conditions to shoot a 6-under 65 and take the lead of the Spanish Open. Three-time champion Jon Rahm was three shots backs despite being a late arrival to the tournament following the birth of his third child. Hidalgo finished with consecutive bogeys but shot a career-best 30 in the front nine with four birdies and an eagle at the Club de Campo Villa de Madrid. The 26-year-old Spaniard had six birdies in total and was two shots ahead of Sepp Straka, Julien Guerrier and Sam Bairstow. Rahm was in a tie for fifth.

