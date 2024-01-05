Hidalgo, short-handed No. 16 Notre Dame women hold off Pitt 71-66

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Hannah Hidalgo scored 24 points with six rebounds, five assists and three steals and No. 16 Notre Dame pulled out a 71-66 win over Pittsburgh after losing a 20-point lead. The depleted Irish got 17 points from Maddy Westbeld and 11 from Anna DeWolfe, a graduate transfer from Fordham who surpassed 2,000 points for her career. Liatu King led the Panthers with a career-high 34 points on 13-of-18 shooting, 13 rebounds, three blocks, two assists and a steal. Pitt trailed by 20 in the first quarter but took a 50-47 lead with the first basket of the fourth quarter. But the Irish, who were 1 of 2 from the foul line through three quarters, finally turned things around, making 10 of 11 in the fourth quarter to go with 6-of-11 shooting. Hidalgo led the way with 11 points.

