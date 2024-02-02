Hidalgo scores freshman record 35, No. 14 Notre Dame women use 26-0 run to top Georgia Tech 85-48

ATLANTA (AP) — Hannah Hidalgo scored 35 points, surpassing the Notre Dame freshman record of 34 she had five days earlier, and the No. 14 Fighting Irish coasted to an 85-48 win over Georgia Tech. Hidalgo was 15-of-25 shooting with eight assists and six steals. When she scored on fast break in the first minute to the fourth quarter the score was Notre Dame 73 — with 31 from Hidalgo — and Georgia Tech 31. Kara Dunn scored 17 points for the Yellow Jackets. Notre Dame closed the first quarter by scoring 19 straight points for a 28-9 lead and extended it to a 26-0 run in the second quarter as the Yellow Jackets missed 18 straight shots.

