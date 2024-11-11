Hidalgo scores 28 to help No. 6 Notre Dame women cruise to 102-58 win over Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Hannah Hidalgo scored 11 of her 28 points in the first 7-plus minutes and No. 6 Notre Dame led by double figures for more than 35 minutes as the Fighting Irish beat Purdue 102-58 for their 10th consecutive win over the Boilermakers. Liatu King finished with 18 points and 15 rebounds for Notre Dame, Olivia Miles scored 17 and Sonia Citron 14 for Notre Dame. Purdue (1-1) made just two of its first 20 field-goal attempts and the Fighting Irish, who led 28-7 at the end of the first quarter, jumped to a 23-point lead early in the second. Destini Lombard led Purdue with 13 points, Emma Collier scored 11 and Reagan Bass added 10.

