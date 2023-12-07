Hidalgo scores 26 points in No. 14 Notre Dame women’s 96-42 rout of Lafayette

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Hannah Hidalgo scored 26 points, Maddy Westbeld had 17 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 14 Notre Dame dismantled Lafayette 96-42. Hidalgo, a freshman guard, is the sixth leading scorer in the nation, averaging 23.3 points per game coming in. She also had six rebounds and four assists. Kylee Watson added 14, Natalija Marshall had 12 and Anna DeWolfe scored 10 for Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish led by 15 at halftime then broke the game wide open with a dominant third quarter in which they outscored the Leopards 28-8. Notre Dame led 66-31 heading to a 30-point fourth quarter in which the Irish made eight of their last 10 shots.

