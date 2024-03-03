Hidalgo scores 26, leads No. 17 Notre Dame’s rally past No. 22 Louisville women in 74-58 win

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Hannah Hidalgo scored 26 points, 18 in the second half, and No. 17 Notre Dame rallied past No. 22 Louisville 74-58 to wrap up the regular season in the ACC. Hidalgo made 7 of 11 shots and 12 of 15 free throws to go with eight rebounds, four assists and six steals. Sonia Citron added 18 points, Maddy Westbeld had 11 points and 11 rebounds, and Kylee Watson had 10 points for Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish clinched the fourth seed in the ACC Tournament and will have a double bye. Louisville dropped to the fifth seed with a single bye. The event begins Wednesday in Greensboro, North Carolina. Sydney Taylor scored 11 points and was the only player in double figures for Louisville.

