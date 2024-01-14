Hidalgo scores 25, Citron adds 15 and No. 18 Notre Dame women top Miami 70-59

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Hannah Hidalgo had 25 points, seven rebounds and seven steals, Sonia Citron added 15 points and No. 18 Notre Dame defeated Miami 70-59. Notre Dame won despite shooting 29.6% in the second half and being outscored 35-30 after halftime. The Fighting Irish benefited from 15 steals and 26 Miami turnovers. KK Bransford finished with 10 points and eight rebounds off the bench for Notre Dame. Citron, playing in her third game back after missing seven weeks with an injury, made 3 of 5 3-pointers and was 4 for 9 overall. Jaida Patrick led Miami with 15 points and Shayeann Day-Wilson scored 11. The Hurricanes shot 40% overall but made only 4 of 22 3-pointers.

