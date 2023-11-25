Hidalgo scores 25, adds 8 steals, No. 17 Notre Dame women roll to 90-59 win over Ball State

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Hannah Hidalgo scored 20 of her 25 points in the first half and No. 17 Notre Dame rolled to a 90-59 win over Ball State. Anna DeWolfe added 17 points for the Fighting Irish, who shot 57% overall (35 of 61), 52% on 3-pointers (11 of 21) and 90% (9 of 10) from the foul line. Hidalgo added eight steals, seven assists and five rebounds. Her 38 steals in six games leads the country. Ally Becki and Madelyn Bischoff both had 11 points for the Cardinals. Ball State shot 32%, better behind the arc (9 of 25) than inside (10 of 35) and was outrebounded 48-20. The teams combined for 51 turnovers, 29 by Notre Dame.

