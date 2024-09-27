Hidalgo keeps lead of Spanish Open with Rahm five shots back

MADRID (AP) — Ángel Hidalgo has extended his lead of the Spanish Open while record-chasing Jon Rahm is five shots off the pace after the second round in Madrid. Hidalgo leads Joe Dean by four strokes. Rahm is trying to become the first four-time winner in the 52-year history of the Spanish Open. The home favorite won the LIV individual title and was back in Europe to try to reach the minimum of four European tour starts required to be considered for the Ryder Cup next year. He is being allowed to play after appealing the European tour sanctions against him for playing the LIV circuit.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.