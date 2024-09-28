Hidalgo holds Spanish Open lead with record-chasing Rahm 2 shots back

MADRID (AP) — Ángel Hidalgo has held his Spanish Open lead with three-time champion Jon Rahm just two shots behind after round three in Madrid. Hidalgo hit 3-under 68 after making five birdies to go with a pair of bogeys to stay atop the leaderboard for a third straight day at the Club de Campo Villa de Madrid. Rahm trailed by five shots heading into Saturday but pulled closer after a flawless round that included six birdies. The two-time major winner is trying to become the first four-time winner in the 52-year history of the Spanish Open. He won in 2018, 2019 and 2022.

