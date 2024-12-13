Hidalgo helps No. 8 Notre Dame hold off Bueckers, No. 2 UConn in matchup of All-America guards

By CURT RALLO The Associated Press
Notre Dame guard Hannah Hidalgo, right, tries to steal the ball from UConn guard Paige Bueckers, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Caterina]

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Paige Bueckers was trying to lead UConn back. Hannah Hidalgo wouldn’t let her. With No. 8 Notre Dame’s lead down to one point in the final seconds of the third quarter, Hidalgo made a 3-pointer at the buzzer. The Fighting Irish took that momentum and quickly regained a double-digit lead in the fourth, holding off No. 2 UConn 79-68 on Thursday night. Hidalgo finished with 29 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. Bueckers, a 6-foot senior and fellow All-American, scored 25 points. It was the second time Hidalgo led Notre Dame to a double-digit victory against UConn.

