Hidalgo helps No. 8 Notre Dame hold off Bueckers, No. 2 UConn in matchup of All-America guards

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Paige Bueckers was trying to lead UConn back. Hannah Hidalgo wouldn’t let her. With No. 8 Notre Dame’s lead down to one point in the final seconds of the third quarter, Hidalgo made a 3-pointer at the buzzer. The Fighting Irish took that momentum and quickly regained a double-digit lead in the fourth, holding off No. 2 UConn 79-68 on Thursday night. Hidalgo finished with 29 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. Bueckers, a 6-foot senior and fellow All-American, scored 25 points. It was the second time Hidalgo led Notre Dame to a double-digit victory against UConn.

