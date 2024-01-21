Hidalgo has 21, Citron 18 and No. 19 Notre Dame women post 75-56 win over Wake Forest

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Hannah Hidalgo scored 21 points, Sonia Citron added 18 and No. 19 Notre Dame handed Wake Forest its seventh-straight loss, 75-66. Maddy Westbeld and KK Bransford both had 10 points for the Fighting Irish. Notre Dame was 10 of 18 (56%) from 3-point range and shot 52% overall. Citron had four 3s and Hidalgo three. Malaya Cowles had 13 points on 6-of-7 shooting for the Demon Deacons. Hidalgo opened and closed the first quarter with 3-pointers for a 21-14 lead. In a high-scoring second quarter, Notre Dame shot 62.5% and outscored the Demon Deacons, who shot 57%, 24-19. Wake Forest was just 4 of 17 shooting in the third quarter but the Irish had 10 turnovers and only led 57-44 entering the fourth quarter.

