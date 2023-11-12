Hidalgo, Citron power No. 10 Notre Dame over NJIT, 104-57

NEWARK, N.J, (AP) — Freshman Hannah Hidalgo scored 26 points and tied the Notre Dame record for steals with 12 as the No. 10 Irish routed NJIT 104-57 on Sunday. It marked the second straight outstanding game for Hidalgo, the 2023 Gatorade New Jersey Player of the Year. She scored 31 points in a 100-71 season-opening loss to No. 6 South Carolina on Nov. 6. It marked the most points ever scored by an Irish freshman — male or female — in their Notre Dame debut.

