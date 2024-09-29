Hidalgo beats Rahm in playoff to win Spanish Open for his 1st European tour victory

MADRID (AP) — Ángel Hidalgo birdied the second playoff hole to beat Jon Rahm and win the Spanish Open for his first European tour victory. The 26-year-old Hidalgo had missed a short birdie putt at the same 18th hole to allow fellow Spaniard Rahm into the playoff and give the two-time major champion a chance to become the first player to win four Spanish Open titles. Rahm had birdied the final two holes of his round at the Club de Campo Villa de Madrid.

