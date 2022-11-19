Hicks, Tuohy win titles at NCAA cross country championships

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Stanford’s Charles Hicks became the NCAA Division I men’s cross country champion and North Carolina State’s Katelyn Tuohy won the women’s side. Hicks set a course record at the Oklahoma State Cross Country Course by crossing the finish line in 28:43.6, becoming the first Cardinal runner to win the individual title. Northern Arizona’s Nico Young was second at 28:44.5. Tuohy crossed the finish line in 19:27.7, surpassing Florida’s Parker Valby over the final 1K. Valby finished at 19:30.9. Northern Arizona claimed the men’s title for the third straight season — and sixth in seven years. North Carolina State won back-to-back team championships — the first to do so on the DI women’s side since 2009-10.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.