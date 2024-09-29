Hicks, McIvor combine for 4 TDs, Abilene Christian cruises past winless Utah Tech 55-30

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Sam Hicks ran for 203 yards and three touchdowns, Maverick McIvor threw two touchdown passes and Abilene Christian beat winless Utah Tech 55-30. Hicks had scoring runs from the 53, 35 and 8 yards. McIvor completed 18 of 33 passes for 286 yards. Isaiah Johnson added 82 yards rushing and a 9-yard touchdown run for Abilene Christian (3-2, 2-0 United Athletic Conference). Reggie Graff was 13-of-32 passing for 231 yards with a touchdown and added 79 yards on the ground with a 9-yard TD run for Utah Tech (0-5, 0-1).

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.