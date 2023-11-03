Hickok is an early arrival to Mexico and it pays off with early lead

LOS CABOS, Mexico (AP) — Kramer Hickok arrived in Baja California early to get a look at Tiger Woods’ design that is being used for the first time on the PGA Tour. It appears to have paid off. Hickok had another bogey-free round and shot 67. That makes him the early 36-hole leader in the World Wide Technology Championship. Among those one shot behind is Ludvig Aberg, the rising star from Sweden. Also one shot behind is Jeffrey Kang. He finished at USC nearly a decade ago and has played nine tours around the world. He went through a Monday qualifier for this tournament.

