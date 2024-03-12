Hickman scores 20 points and No. 17 Gonzaga beats San Francisco 89-77 in WCC semifinal

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nolan Hickman scored 20 points and No. 17 Gonzaga pulled away in the second half to defeat San Francisco 89-77 on Monday night and extend its streak to 27 years of making the West Coast Conference Tournament title game. The Bulldogs will play No. 21 Saint Mary’s on Tuesday night for the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, though the loser will make the 68-team field as an at-large team. All five Gonzaga starters scored in double figure. In addition to Hickman, Ben Gregg and Anton Watson each scored 17 points, and Ryan Nembhard totaled 16. Malik Thomas led USF with 22 points, and Marcus Williams scored 17.

