Hickman scores 19, leads No. 11 Gonzaga past Syracuse 76-57 at Maui Invitational

HONOLULU (AP) — Nolan Hickman scored 12 of his team-high 19 points after halftime and Graham Ike and Anton Watson posted double-doubles to lead No. 11 Gonzaga to a 76-57 win over Syracuse in a losers bracket game at the Maui Invitational on Tuesday. The Bulldogs (3-1) got 16 points and 14 rebounds from Ike, and 12 points and 13 rebounds from Watson. Ike, a 6-foot-9 redshirt junior forward, also came up with four steals. Ryan Nembhard added 11 points, seven assists and five rebounds. Judah Mantz had 22 points and JJ Starling 15 for Syracuse.

