Hibino beats Nosková to win rain-hit Prague Open

Japanese lucky loser Nao Hibino has cruised past fourth-seeded Linda Nosková 6-4, 6-1 to win the rain-hit Prague Open. The 28-year-old Hibino broke her Czech opponent twice in the final set to jump to a 4-1 lead before the match was interrupted by rain when she was 30-0 up in the sixth game. After the final resumed, Nosková double-faulted on Hibino’s first match point.

