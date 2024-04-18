Hey, Buddy! The postseason finally beckons for 76ers’ Buddy Hield after 632 NBA games

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers forward Buddy Hield is set to make his NBA postseason debut. All it took was 632 games plus one more play-in tournament game Wednesday night in the 76ers’ 105-104 win over the Heat. The 31-year-old Hield held the dubious distinction of most NBA games without a playoff appearance among active players. Because of a midseason trade with Indiana, Hield actually played 84 games this season. He also played for the Pacers in the In-Season Tournament title game in December, Game 85 which didn’t count toward the official total. Game No. 86 pushed him into the playoffs.

