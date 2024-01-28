Hey Boo: South Carolina’s Staley wears hoodie with “Boo” after her laugh line post LSU

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Dawn Staley was not ready to put away one of the funniest moments of her coaching career. The South Carolina coach wore a black hoodie with “Boo” on it, a callback to her laugh line after her team’s big win at LSU on Thursday night. Staley was asked about getting booed by LSU fans, but countered that they were calling her “boo,” a term of endearment as the crowd listening laughed. Staley wore the top as the Gamecocks went 19-0 with a 91-74 victory over Vanderbilt on Sunday.

