HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Pinch-hitter Calvin Hewett’s three-run double capped a five-run eighth inning and fourth-seeded Vanderbilt defeated 10th-seeded Texas A&M 10-4 in the championship game of the SEC Tournament.

