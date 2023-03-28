Hervé Renard quits as Saudi Arabia’s head coach

Hervé Renard has quit as coach of Saudi Arabia’s national team amid reports he is set to take over France’s women’s team. The Saudi national team says it has agreed to terminate Renard’s contract, ending a four-year spell in charge that was highlighted by beating eventual champion Argentina in the group stage of the World Cup in Qatar last year. The 54-year-old French coach did not announce his future plans but has thanked the Saudi people and says he’s “very proud to have been able to show to the world the progress and a good image of the Saudi football.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.