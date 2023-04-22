Hertha’s survival hopes dwindling despite coach’s return

BERLIN (AP) — Hertha Berlin’s hopes of Bundesliga survival were pinned on Pál Dárdai’s return for the last six games of the season. He did not get a warm welcome on Saturday for his third stint as Hertha coach. The club’s hardcore fans stayed outside in protest while the team warmed up for its vital game against Werder Bremen. Hertha then slumped to a 4-2 loss to remain bottom with dwindling chances of survival. Before the match, there was little hope Dárdai’s return could spark some sort of miraculous change in fortune. Hertha supporter Klaus Müller says, “At Hertha there’s been too much messing around at management level.”

