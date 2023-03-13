Hertha hoping American investors bring change in fortune

BERLIN (AP) — Hertha Berlin is hoping to shake off the “Big City Club” label associated with the turbulent last seasons and make another fresh start under new financial backers from Miami. The relegation-threatened Bundesliga club has presented 777 Partners as its majority shareholder following Saturday’s announcement that the American firm was taking over the 64.7% previously owned by Lars Windhorst’s investment group. Hertha president Kay Bernstein says it’s a “good day for Hertha BSC to bury the ‘Big City Club’ label once and for all.” The nickname was spawned by Windhorst in 2019 when he took over and said Hertha should be on a par with the likes of Real Madrid or Paris Saint-Germain.

