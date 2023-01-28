Hertha Berlin unexpectedly fires Bobic as head of sport

BERLIN (AP) — Hertha Berlin has fired its head of sport, Fredi Bobic, after the team lost to Union Berlin 2-0 in the city derby. The club says, “The presidium, together with the supervisory board of Hertha BSC e.V. decided unanimously to release its head of sport, Fredi Bobic, from his duties with immediate effect.” Hertha says it’s going to hold a press conference on Sunday and it gives no further details. Bobic had been in charge since June 2021 and was responsible for signings and squad building. Lately he had been overseeing more departures than arrivals. Former backer Lars Windhorst invested 374 million euros ($408 million) into Hertha since 2019, but Bobic said last year the money was gone. Windhorst in November sold his 64.7% stake to Miami-based 777 Partners.

