Hertha Berlin tries another new start after years of turmoil

BERLIN (AP) — Hertha Berlin is trying another new start. The relegation-threatened Bundesliga club has presented former academy chief Benjamin Weber as its new sporting director just two days before the winter transfer window closes. Weber says, “it’s not a lot of time. But we have a plan and will see what’s possible.” Hertha also appointed Andreas “Zecke” Neuendorf to act as a link between the club’s academy and first team. Their appointments came a day after Hertha unexpectedly fired Fredi Bobic as head of sport. Bobic had been brought in in June 2021 to clean up others’ mistakes after years of turmoil, disappointment and underachievement at the club.

