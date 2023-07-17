Hertha Berlin suspends goalkeeper Marius Gersbeck as police investigate fight

BERLIN (AP) — Hertha Berlin has suspended goalkeeper Marius Gersbeck while police investigate his alleged involvement in a fight with another man who later needed hospital treatment. Gersbeck left the team’s summer training camp in Austria. Salzburg police said in a statement that “a 28-year-old German man and a 22-year-old local man got into an argument on a street in the town of Zell am See” the night before. They added the row then “escalated into a physical altercation.”

