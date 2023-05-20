Hertha Berlin relegated from Bundesliga after conceding in injury time

BERLIN (AP) — Hertha Berlin has been relegated from the Bundesliga after conceding in the fourth minute of injury time to draw with Bochum 1-1. Former Union Berlin defender Keven Schlotterbeck headed the goal that sent Hertha down to the second division. Union Berlin missed the chance to consolidate its Champions League qualification spot after losing at relegation-threatened Hoffenheim 4-2.

