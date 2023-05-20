Hertha Berlin relegated from Bundesliga after conceding in injury time

By CIARÁN FAHEY The Associated Press
Bochum's Christopher Antwi-Adjei, left, and Hertha's Jonjoe Kenny battle for the ball during the Bundesliga soccer match between Hertha BSC and VfL Bochum at Olympiastadion in Berlin, Saturday May 20, 2023. (Soeren Stache/dpa via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Soeren Stache]

BERLIN (AP) — Hertha Berlin has been relegated from the Bundesliga after conceding in the fourth minute of injury time to draw with Bochum 1-1. Former Union Berlin defender Keven Schlotterbeck headed the goal that sent Hertha down to the second division. Union Berlin missed the chance to consolidate its Champions League qualification spot after losing at relegation-threatened Hoffenheim 4-2.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.