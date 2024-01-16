Hertha Berlin left ‘stunned’ after death of club president Kay Bernstein at the age of 43

BERLIN (AP) — Hertha Berlin has been left “stunned” following the death of club president Kay Bernstein at the age of 43. Hertha announced he had died unexpectedly and that “the entire club, its committees and employees are stunned and deeply dismayed.” Local media reported that Bernstein was with the team for its training camp in Alicante, Spain last week, and had returned on a flight to Berlin on Sunday. The B.Z. tabloid reported that he died from a suspected heart attack. Bernstein was elected president in June 2022 when the club was reeling from years of mismanagement and boardroom turmoil.

