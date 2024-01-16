Hertha Berlin left ‘stunned’ after death of club president Kay Bernstein at the age of 43

By The Associated Press
FILE - Hertha's president Kay Bernstein prior to the German Bundesliga soccer match between Hertha BSC Berlin and Borussia Dortmund in Berlin, Germany, Aug. 27, 2022. Hertha Berlin president Kay Bernstein has died suddenly at the age of 43. Hertha announced Tuesday Jan. 16, 2024, that Bernstein had died unexpectedly and that “the entire club, its committees and employees are stunned and deeply dismayed.” (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Sohn]

BERLIN (AP) — Hertha Berlin has been left “stunned” following the death of club president Kay Bernstein at the age of 43. Hertha announced he had died unexpectedly and that “the entire club, its committees and employees are stunned and deeply dismayed.” Local media reported that Bernstein was with the team for its training camp in Alicante, Spain last week, and had returned on a flight to Berlin on Sunday. The B.Z. tabloid reported that he died from a suspected heart attack. Bernstein was elected president in June 2022 when the club was reeling from years of mismanagement and boardroom turmoil.

