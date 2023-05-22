Hertha Berlin, burned by ambition, must rebuild after relegation from Bundesliga

BERLIN (AP) — Hertha Berlin’s relegation from the Bundesliga had long been expected, but still felt like a blow out of nowhere when it came. The “Old Lady” was leading against Bochum deep into injury time when Keven Schlotterbeck scored the goal that sent Hertha down to the second division on Saturday. Hertha’s fans stood in stunned silence with their hands on their heads. But the club’s downfall arguably started years before when billionaire Lars Windhorst started backing the team in 2019. Hertha’s ambition ultimately cost the club. Now it faces a summer of rebuilding.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.