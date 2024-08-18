Hertha Berlin and Cologne advance in German Cup

BERLIN (AP) — Former Bundesliga teams Hertha Berlin and Cologne have reached the second round of the German Cup. Hertha routed third-division side Hansa Rostock 5-1 away in the first round. Cologne needed extra time to overcome third-tier Sandhausen 3-2 after squandering a 2-0 lead and conceding for 2-2 in the sixth minute of stoppage time. Second-division side Jahn Regensburg upset Bundesliga team Bochum 1-0. Augsburg came from behind to beat fourth-tier Viktoria Berlin 4-1. Second-division Elversberg enjoyed the biggest win of the first round so far with a 7-0 rout of Hildesheim. Hamburger SV went close to matching it with a 7-1 win over fourth-tier Meppen.

