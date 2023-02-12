Hertha beats Gladbach 4-1 for 1st Bundesliga win of 2023

BERLIN (AP) — Hertha Berlin defender Marton Dárdai has scored on his 21st birthday in a morale-boosting 4-1 win over Borussia Mönchengladbach to help the team’s bid for Bundesliga survival. Hertha had only scored one goal in its previous four games this year. They were all defeats. But the team came back from Nico Elvedi’s early score for Gladbach with goals from Jessic Ngankam, Dárdai, Derry Scherhant and Dodi Lukebakio to climb one place above Stuttgart and into the league’s relegation playoff place. The bottom two are relegated automatically. Cologne hosts Eintracht Frankfurt in the late game.

