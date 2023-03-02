Herta still in IndyCar but as veteran driver at Andretti

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Colton Herta was thought to be headed to Formula One until he couldn’t receive the license needed to compete. So he instead signed a four-year contract extension to remain with Andretti Autosport that has Herta one of the highest paid drivers on the IndyCar grid. But at 22-years-old, Herta is the most veteran driver with IndyCar experience in Andretti organization and will have massive pressure on him this year to live up to expectations.

